21 606 new Covid-19 cases and 399 more deaths in SA

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 hitting South Africa is not showing any signs of slowing down as the department of health reported another day of more than 20 000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

The department of health said that 21 606 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of identified cases in the country to 1 214 176.

The department further said, “A cumulative total of 7 120 847 tests have been done with 77 167 new tests done.We report a further 399 deaths.This brings the total deaths to 32 824. Recoveries now stand at 956 712, representing a recovery rate of 78,9%.”

Earlier this week, the health minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize announced that South Africa will be receiving one million vaccines in January.

Mkhize stated that the department will prioritise the protection of SA’s health workers by ensuring that they receive the vaccine by February 2021.

Total of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 214 176. A cumulative total of 7 120 847 tests have been done with 77 167 new tests done.We report a further 399 deaths.This brings the total deaths to 32 824. Recoveries now stand at 956 712, representing a recovery rate of 78,9% pic.twitter.com/Su3Jd8Yugo — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 9, 2021

In his announcement on Thursday, the Minister said government will prioritise about 1.25 million healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors from different spectrum, including doctors, nurses, general workers, security personnel and so on.

“The National Department of Health and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) were fine-tuning and aligning all the regulation processes to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays or regulatory impediments to activate this roll-out,” said the Minister.

