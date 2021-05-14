3 indulgent Eid recipes by local influencers

Johannesburg – To mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic community around the world is gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and all kinds of preparations are in full swing.

As seen around the world, a traditional Eid table spread is an epicure delight and a completely indulgent event – which is synonymous with the day.

Kershnee Kallee, Marketing Manager at Jungle, says that this year’s celebrations are bound to be extremely special, as many families who couldn’t come together last year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions can do so now.

“With bigger celebrations come tastier food, and this special occasion is the perfect time to try out new recipes. But delicious meals do not have to break the bank. Instead, choose a versatile product, such as Taystee Wheat, which can be used in a variety of dishes,” says Kallee.

Below, Kallee shares three delicious festive dishes by well-known influencers celebrating Eid, which she encourages everyone to try.

1. Easy Flapjack Stack Recipe

Start Eid with a flapjack recipe made by Aqeelah Harron. She shares that flapjacks have always been a go-to dish for many special occasions in her life. Her flapjack recipe can also be easily converted into a crepe-style pancake by simply adding some water or milk until you have a thinner consistency.

Check it out:

Time: 45 minutes | Serving: 5

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of Jungle Taystee Wheat

2 cups of milk (dairy or almond milk)

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

2 eggs

6 tablespoons of sugar (or xylitol if sugar-free)

4 tablespoons of melted real butter (or coconut oil if dairy-free)

2 ½ teaspoons of baking powder

Topping options: maple syrup, strawberries, cream, chocolates, etc

METHOD

Mix all dry ingredients together in one bowl. Mix all wet ingredients together in a second bowl. Gradually pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients while stirring slowly with a whisk. Flapjack hack: Do not stir mixture to the point where the batter is super smooth. Small little clumps are one of the secrets to a fluffier flapjack. Over-mixing will make your flapjack chewy and rubbery. Allow the batter to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Grease your pan with coconut oil or non-stick spray and fry your flapjack on a medium heat. Drizzle your flapjack stack with maple syrup and add some strawberries, cream, or any topping you prefer.

Rose and Pistachio Phirni

Digital Creator Haseena Vawda recently shared a delicious dessert recipe with her 62K Instagram followers that we believe is a must-try. In her post, she admits that Ramadan is the only time of the year she gets to make cold semolina pudding, so this time she has added something special to it – rose and pistachio phirni. Does this sound like something you want to try? Take a look at her recipe below.

Time: 20 minutes | Serving: 6

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons Jungle Taystee Wheat

4 tablespoons condensed milk

4 cups milk

½ teaspoon fine cardamom

50g chopped/crushed pistachio

2 – 3 tablespoons of rose syrup. Feel free adjust to your preference

A few drops of pink colouring

155g dessert cream

METHOD

Make a paste using half a cup of the milk and Jungle Taystee Wheat. In a separate pot, bring the rest of milk to boil. Add the paste to the milk and continue to whisk as it thickens. Add the condensed milk, rose syrup, pistachios and cardamom. Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it cool completely. Add dessert cream and a few drops of colouring. Pour into dessert bowls and decorate with crushed pistachio or as desired.

Baklava Vanilla Slice

Another delicious dessert option to spoil your guests with is the cardamom-scented vanilla slice inspired by the traditional Baklava and the Greek dessert, Bougatsa. Known for her stylish bakes, this recipe is by award-winning author Faaiza Omar, who believes in ending the fast on a sweet note.

Time: 2hrs 40min | Serving: 10

INGREDIENTS

Syrup:

1 cup of sugar

½ cup water

1 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tablespoons of orange blossom water

Cream Filling:

3 cups of cream

Zest made from ½ a lemon

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

½ cup sugar

¼ cup Jungle Taystee Wheat

1 tablespoon of butter

3 eggs

Layered Phyllo Pastry

8 sheets of phyllo pastry

¾ cup of roasted and ground pistachios

1 ¼ cup of roasted and ground walnuts

⅓ cup of castor sugar

¾ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

80g of melted butter or ghee

METHOD

Syrup

In a saucepan, add sugar, water and lemon juice – and stir. Bring the mixture to a boil on a medium-high heat, and then reduce the heat and simmer ingredients for five minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the orange blossom water. Set aside to cool for one hour.

Cream Filling

In medium-sized saucepan or small pot, combine the milk, lemon zest, ground cardamom and vanilla essence. Bring to a simmer, whisk in the sugar and Jungle Taystee Wheat. Continue to simmer for about five minutes until the mixture thickens – while still whisking. Remove the saucepan from the heat and transfer to a bowl. Whisk in the butter and eggs – one at a time.

Layered Phyllo Pastry

Preheat oven to 180°C for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, mix ground pistachios, ground walnuts, castor sugar and cinnamon. Brush a 26cm rectangle oven-safe dish with melted butter or ghee. Place 1 sheet of phyllo in the dish pressing down and allow the sheet to hang over the sides of the dish while brushing with butter or ghee. Place a second sheet of phyllo over and brush with butter or ghee. Spread ½ the nut mixture over the phyllo. Place another two sheets of phyllo over the nuts and brush each sheet with butter or ghee. Pour the cream filling over the phyllo, and repeat the phyllo layering as before to make 4 sheets of phyllo in total with nuts in between. Fold over the phyllo from the long sides while continuing to brush each layer with butter or ghee. Follow by trimming the phyllo from the short sides, tucking in to neaten. Score the phyllo to make a diamond pattern. Bake for 40 minutes at 180°C. Remove from the oven and pour the syrup over immediately while hot. Sprinkle with crushed pistachios and allow to cool for one hour or more before serving.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD