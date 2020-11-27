3069 new COVID-19 cases reported in SA and 88 more deaths

Johannesburg – South Africa’s Department of Health reported 3069 new COVID-19 infections yesterday.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 778 571 with 3 069 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department also said, “Regrettably, 88 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.”

Yesterday, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says his department is closely monitoring the Eastern Cape to quell the resurgence of cluster outbreaks in the province.

Mkhize is on a two-day visit to the Eastern Cape, which kicked off on Thursday and is set to wrap up on Friday. The visit, Mkhize said, is set to focus on case management.

This week’s visit to the Eastern Cape, the second one this month, comes as the province battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

“We are here because there is clearly a resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay. Indeed, it is a concern that we are seeing in a few other areas.

“The whole country has bubbles of small cluster outbreaks, which we are seeing but they are transient,” said the Minister.

The Eastern Cape accounts for between 50% and 55% of the daily new COVID-19 infections in the country, with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan accounting for 42% of the country’s new infections.

According to the Health Department, the virus is claiming the lives of more than one in four patients in the province.

The Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, yesterday, called on taxi industry leaders to continue to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, as volumes of movement are expected to increase during the festive season.

“We are appealing to the taxi industry to comply with COVID-19 protocols and law enforcement regulations, refrain from taxi violence and to make sure they protect themselves and commuters against COVID-19,” Mamabolo said.

