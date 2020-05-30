Breaking News

32 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1700 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

Thirty-two more people have died of COVID-19, shooting the death toll from 611 to 643.

The number of new infections cases have also increased by 1727 in the last 24-hour testing cycle, ballooning the total national number from 29 240  to 30 967.

This was announced by Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, May 30.

Mkhize also said the total number of people who have recovered from the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, is  16 116, which translates to a recovery rate of 52 percent.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

Province             Deaths      Infections           Recoveries

Eastern Cape      82           3759                  1987

Free State.         8              261                    123

Gauteng            31              3773                  2035

KwaZulu-Natal    52             2476                   1180

Limpopo             3             173                       140

Mpumalanga      0             113                       67

North West         1             162                       45

Northern Cape   1              57                        31

Western Cape   465           20160                  16116

Unknown                          33

Author


