32 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1700 new infections recorded

Thirty-two more people have died of COVID-19, shooting the death toll from 611 to 643.

The number of new infections cases have also increased by 1727 in the last 24-hour testing cycle, ballooning the total national number from 29 240 to 30 967.

This was announced by Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, May 30.

Mkhize also said the total number of people who have recovered from the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, is 16 116, which translates to a recovery rate of 52 percent.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

Province Deaths Infections Recoveries

Eastern Cape 82 3759 1987

Free State. 8 261 123

Gauteng 31 3773 2035

KwaZulu-Natal 52 2476 1180

Limpopo 3 173 140

Mpumalanga 0 113 67

North West 1 162 45

Northern Cape 1 57 31

Western Cape 465 20160 16116

Unknown 33

Author



Ngwako Malatji