Breaking News

37 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1700 new infection cases reported

By Ngwako Malatji

Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the pandemic, bringing the total national number of fatalities from 755 to 792.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday, June 3.

“Regrettably, we report 37 more COVID-19 related deaths,” he said.

Mkhize said of the 37 deaths, seven were recorded in the Eastern Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal, and 29 in the Western Cape.

He also said the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections has increased by 1713, ballooning the total national number from 35 812 to 37 525.

Mkhize said he noted that the same pattern which drove up the infection numbers in the Western Cape, which is the epicentre of the pandemic, was building up in the Eastern Cape.

“The provinces now consist of 78% of all the positive cases. Additional attention is being directed to the Eastern Cape to ensure the province can adequately respond to limit escalation of infection,” he said.

He also said the number of people who recovered from the coronavirus induced disease has increased by 1369, bringing the total national number from  18 313 on Tuesday to 19 682.

Mkhize said a total of 785 979 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 24 445 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

PSL and Absa announce end of sponsorship deal

We have been vindicated. When Sunday World broke the news about the imminent termination of the sponsorship deal between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and...
Read more
Covid-19

Worship night – a livestream celebration of gospel music

  To those South Africans who have been thirsty for a church service, the time has arrived to quench their thirst. Brand South Africa announced...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.