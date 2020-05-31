Breaking News

40 more COVID-19 patients lose their lives, over 1700 new cases recorded

By Ngwako Malatji

Forty more people have died of COVID-19, increasing the death toll from 643 to 683.

The infection cases have also gone up by 1716 in the last 24 hour testing cycle, shooting the total national figure from 30 967 to 32 683.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday May 31.

“ Regrettably, we report 40 more COVID-19 related deaths, this brings the total national deaths to 683. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhiza also said 16 809 patients have recovered from the disease, which is induced by the novel coronavirus.

The provincial breakdown are as:

Province             Deaths      Infections          Recoveries

Eastern Cape       82           3927                  1987

Free State             8             278                    124

Gauteng                33            4003                  2060

KwaZulu-Natal     52           2545                1248

Limpopo                 3             177                     143

Mpumalanga         0             121                       72

North West            1             175                       45

Northern Cape      1              69                         31

Western Cape        503         21382                  11099

Unknown                          6

