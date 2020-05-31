40 more COVID-19 patients lose their lives, over 1700 new cases recorded

Forty more people have died of COVID-19, increasing the death toll from 643 to 683.

The infection cases have also gone up by 1716 in the last 24 hour testing cycle, shooting the total national figure from 30 967 to 32 683.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday May 31.

“ Regrettably, we report 40 more COVID-19 related deaths, this brings the total national deaths to 683. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhiza also said 16 809 patients have recovered from the disease, which is induced by the novel coronavirus.

The provincial breakdown are as:

Province Deaths Infections Recoveries

Eastern Cape 82 3927 1987

Free State 8 278 124

Gauteng 33 4003 2060

KwaZulu-Natal 52 2545 1248

Limpopo 3 177 143

Mpumalanga 0 121 72

North West 1 175 45

Northern Cape 1 69 31

Western Cape 503 21382 11099

Unknown 6

Ngwako Malatji