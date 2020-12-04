4400 new Covid-19 cases in SA and 94 more deaths reported

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded over 4000 new Covid-19 infections for the second consecutive day yesterday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his address to the nation last night that the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 800 872 with 4 400 new cases being reported.

5 500 669 tests have been done so far.

Sadly, 94 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 21 803.

As announced by His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa, the cumulative total of #COVID19 cases is 800 872 with 4 400 new cases. 5 500 669 tests have been done.

Regrettably, 94 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported:This brings the total deaths to 21 803 pic.twitter.com/xDEz3mXjGf — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 3, 2020

With many initiatives around the world to speed up the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that government is working with its partners to ensure all countries have access to the vaccine.

“We continue to collaborate with our partners in the international community to ensure that all countries have access to an effective and affordable vaccine,” the President said.

He was addressing the nation on Thursday on the country’s risk-adjusted response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The address followed a special sitting of Cabinet, which considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting.

Also read: Covid-19: President Cyril Ramaphosa implements harsher lockdown measures for Nelson Mandela Bay

“We are participating in the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility – known as the COVAX Facility – which aims to pool resources and share vaccine development risk, and thus ensure equitable access to vaccines when they become available,” President Ramaphosa said.

The Solidarity Fund will be making the initial contribution of R327 million towards the vaccine procurement on behalf of the country.

“We are also encouraged by the promising results from three trials of candidate vaccines, which have shown efficacy levels of between 70% and 95%.

“We await confirmation from medicine regulators that these vaccines are safe, effective and suitable for our needs,” President Ramaphosa said.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) will review the approval applications when received from the developers and authorise their use.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman