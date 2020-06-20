Breaking News

46 more COVID-19 patients die, almost 5000 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths  has increased  from 1 831 to  1877 after  46  more people lost their lives to the deadly disease.

Of the 46 deaths, 11 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal and 32 from the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, June 20.

“Regrettably, 46 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported:  11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from the Western Cape; increasing the death toll to 1877,” he said.

Mkhize also said the mortality rate now stands at 2,0% and recoveries at 50,326, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,3%

He also said the COVID-19 infection cases in SA have increased  from 87 715 to  92,681 after 4 966 people got infected.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 claims 94 more lives, infections increased to 87 715

COVID-19 has claimed 94 more lives in South Africa, bringing the total national death toll  from 1737 to 1 831. Of the 94 deaths, 27...
Read more
Breaking News

Pitch Black Afro sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

  Rapper, Pitch Black Afro, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment-  half of which has been suspended for five years.    The artist, whose real name...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.