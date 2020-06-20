46 more COVID-19 patients die, almost 5000 new infections recorded

The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths has increased from 1 831 to 1877 after 46 more people lost their lives to the deadly disease.

Of the 46 deaths, 11 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal and 32 from the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, June 20.

“Regrettably, 46 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: 11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from the Western Cape; increasing the death toll to 1877,” he said.

Mkhize also said the mortality rate now stands at 2,0% and recoveries at 50,326, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,3%

He also said the COVID-19 infection cases in SA have increased from 87 715 to 92,681 after 4 966 people got infected.

Author



Ngwako Malatji