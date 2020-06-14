Breaking News

57 more COVID-19 patients die as SA records the highest new infection cases

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

Fifty seven more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease as South Africa recorded its highest number of new infection cases on Sunday June 14.
The new deaths have shot the national total number of fatalities  from 1423 to 1,480.
Of the 57 new deaths, 42 were recorded in the Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape and five from KwaZulu-Natal. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize also said number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased by 4 302, the highest since the outbreak  of  the disease  which is caused by the novel coronavirus in  March. This  has ballooned the infection cases from 65736 to 70,038.

