74 more COVID-19 patients die , over 10 000 people test positive in a day

South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases now sit at 187 977 after 10 853 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, July 4 .

This the highest number of new infection cases since the outbreak of the disease in March this year. The shocking figure also suggests that South Africa is approaching the COVID-19 peak.

Mkhize also said 74 more Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the disease. Of the 74 new deaths , 31 were from the Eastern Cape and 43 from the Western Cape. The new deaths bring the total national deaths figure to 3026.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said .

He also said the number of recoveries is 91 227, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.5 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji