Breaking News

74 more COVID-19 patients die , over 10 000 people test positive in a day

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases now sit at 187 977 after 10 853 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.
This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, July 4 .
This the highest number of new infection cases since the outbreak of the disease in March this year. The shocking figure also suggests that South Africa is approaching the COVID-19 peak.
Mkhize also said 74 more Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the disease. Of the 74 new deaths , 31 were from the Eastern Cape and 43 from  the Western Cape. The new deaths  bring the total national deaths figure to 3026.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,”  Mkhize said .
He also said the number of recoveries is 91 227, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.5 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Playwright Welcome Msomi has died

Legendary playwright Welcome Msomi has died. He was 76. The Durban-born stalwart 's death was confirmed on Saturday by his lawyer Bennito Mangolele. It is...
Read more
Breaking News

Somizi’s mom has died

Metro FM presenter  Somizi Mhlongo 's mother, legendary actress Mary Twala, has died, aged 80. This was announced by Somgaga, as Somizi is fondly known...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal