82 more COVID-19 patients die, infections increase by over 1000

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 82 more patients, increasing the number of fatalities from 15 004 to 15 086.

Of the new deaths, 27 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in Gauteng, nine in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, five from the Northern Cape and 20 from the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday September 8.

Mkhize extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the health professionals who treated them.

He also said the number of infections has increased to 640 441 after 1079 more people contracted the disease in the past 24 hour cycle.

The new cases, Mkhize said, were recorded from 12 213 new tests conducted in the past 24 hour cycle, bringing the total number of tests so far to 3 821 162.

He also said of the 640 441 infected patients, 567 729 have beaten the deadly disease, which translated the recovery rate to 88.6 percent.

Ngwako Malatji