82 more COVID-19 patients die, infections increase by over 1000

By Ngwako Malatji
30 January 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen: Kübra Yilmaz, nurse at the infection ward of the university hospital, in protective clothing and with a breathing mask, looks at two smear tubes. In Essen, the city and university hospital feel well prepared for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 82 more patients, increasing the number of fatalities  from 15 004 to 15 086.

Of the new deaths, 27 were recorded in  KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in  Gauteng, nine in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, five from the Northern Cape and 20 from the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday September 8.


Mkhize extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the health professionals who treated them.

He  also said  the number of infections has increased to 640 441 after 1079 more people  contracted the disease in the past 24 hour cycle.

The new cases, Mkhize said,  were recorded  from 12 213 new tests conducted in the past 24 hour cycle, bringing the total number of  tests  so far to  3 821 162.

He also said  of the 640 441 infected patients, 567 729 have beaten the deadly disease, which translated the recovery rate to 88.6 percent.

