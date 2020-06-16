Breaking News

COVID-19 infections continue to climb rapidly

By Somaya Stockenstroom
COVID-19

 

The number of confirmed COVID-19 continues their upward trajectory with the cumulative number of infections now at 73 533.

The latest COVID-19 statistics which were released overnight also show that 1568 have succumbed to the virus, while 39 867 have recovered.

Western Cape has recorded the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths with a total of 1156 deaths while Eastern Cape has a total of 236 deaths and Gauteng has 87.

Health minister, Zweli Mkhize, paid tribute to the elderly, as it was World Elder Abuse Awareness day yesterday.

“On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we need to make sure our senior citizens are cared for and protected from #COVID19,” he said.

Senior citizens and people with preexisting conditions are at most risk of succumbing to the deadly virus which has already claimed more than 430 000 lives around the world.

Case Data per province:

