92 more patients die of COVID-19 as recovery rate increases to 89.9 percent

COVID-19 infection numbers have increased from 642 431 to 644 438 after 2007 more people contracted the disease in the past 24 hour cycle, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday September 10.

Mkhize further said the new cases were recorded from 20 555 new tests conducted in the past 24 hour cycle, bringing the total number of tests from 3842 898 to. 3863 453.

He also said of the 644 438 cases, 573 003 have recovered from the dreaded disease, which translated the recovery rate to 88.9 percent.

Mkhize also said the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 97 more patients, increasing the death toll from 15 168 to 15 265.

Of the new deaths, 17 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 21 in Gauteng, seven in the Eastern Cape, four in the Free State, one in Limpopo, 26 in Mpumalanga, 15 in North West and 6 in the Western Cape.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the health professionals who treated them.

Author



Ngwako Malatji