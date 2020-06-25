KAYA FM closes temporarily

Kaya FM has temporarily closed its premises after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released today, the management of the Radio station said all 97 employees have been informed, and they are managing further exposure pending the results of other employee’s tests.

“Our fundamental priority is the health and safety of all our employees. As a precautionary measure, the Kaya FM building will be temporarily closed while a deep cleansing process is carried out until further notice.

“Essential staff members have been advised to self-isolate and quarantine while working from home. The company is facilitating testing for staff members and contact tracing for those who may have been exposed to anyone with positive results,” reads the statement.

Kaya FM management said since the lockdown started they have been taking additional measures to ensure they safeguard the health of employees and preserve ability to operate.

The Management implemented a rotational system to only allow essential workers into the building, and presenters like Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele have been presenting their shows from home.

“Our technical team have put systems in place to ensure that all Kaya FM shows, news and sports will be broadcast remotely until further notice. The objective is to keep to our regular programming as much as possible.”

Kaya FM MD, Greg Maloka , said he is confident of the protocols that have been put in place without interrupting their ability to broadcast the latest updates to Afropolitans.

“The Kaya FM family is our number one priority, we will get through this together as a company, and as a society at large.

“Our news department will continue to provide live updates of important developments in relation to the pandemic from around the continent. We encourage all Afropolitans to continue taking care of themselves,” he added.

On Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize, had announced that the country recorded more than 100 COVID-19-related deaths for two consecutive days, bringing the total number of deaths to 2 205.

As of today the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 111 796 with the number of recoveries standing at 56 874

Author



Meta Mphahlele