947 announces Thando Thabethe as DJ Fresh’s replacement

Johannesburg – Johannesburg based radio station 947 has announced that Thando Thabethe will be taking over the afternoon radio show, from DJ Fresh and his team.

Thabethe will now be hosting the 947drivewiththando along with co host, Alex Caige.

Anele Mdoda made the announcement on Monday morning.

In an Instagram post, Mdoda said, “Welcome to #947Joburg, @Thando_Thabethe. Thando will be joining the team as the official drive time host of the #947DriveWithThando, weekdays from 15:00 – 19:00. Recognised for her savvy approach to her career, Thabethe embodies the rewards of hard work and determination.”

“In fact, she has been making waves since cutting her teeth in radio as a student presenter on UJFM. Thando is known for her distinctive style, bringing her own flavour of music and conversation to everything she does. Over the years, she has developed an accessible and engaging rapport with her audiences, creating real connections and appealing to a broad and inclusive fan-base that spans the wider South African audience. Starts 23 March 2021! If you love Joburg, 947 loves you.”

Thabethe posted the following video, to make the announcement:

DJs Fresh and Euphonik parted ways with 947 after the rape allegations that the pair are facing.

Prime Media announced the decision last month, indicating that it opted to release the two popular DJs from their contracts.

