95 more COVID-19 deaths, over 8700 new infections recorded

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 95 more patients, taking the death toll from 2749 to 2884.

Of these deaths, 38 were recorded in Gauteng, 29 in the Western Cape, 16 in KwaZulu-Natal and 12 in the Eastern Cape. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, July 2.

Mkhize said the COVID-19 cases have also increased by 8 735 in the last 24 hours,

ballooning the total number from 159 333 to 168,061. Mkhize also said that 81 999 patients have recovered from the killer disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 48 percent.

Ngwako Malatji