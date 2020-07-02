Breaking News

95 more COVID-19 deaths, over 8700 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 95 more patients, taking the death toll from 2749 to 2884.
Of these deaths, 38 were recorded in Gauteng, 29 in the Western Cape, 16 in KwaZulu-Natal and 12 in the Eastern Cape. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, July 2.
Mkhize said the COVID-19 cases have also increased by 8 735  in the last 24 hours,
ballooning the total number from 159 333 to 168,061. Mkhize also said that 81 999 patients have recovered from the killer disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 48 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Shonisani Lethole’s distraught family to sue government for ill treatment of son

  The family of Shonisani Lethole, the man who died at Tembisa Hospital in Ekhuruleni on Monday, after complaining of being starved for 48 hours,...
Read more
Breaking News

Education Department postpones return of some grades

Another U-turn has been made regarding children returning to school, by the Basic Education department today. They announced that they have since revised their decision...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal