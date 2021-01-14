E-edition
Breaking News

A hippo is on the lose in Fourways, be vigilant

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – One of Johannesburg’s busiest suburbs, Fourways, has a wild hippopotamus on the lose on their streets.

It is believed that conservation officials are now looking for the animal near the Jukskei River.

Officials have called on the public not to approach the hippo if they do come across it but rather to report its location.


The hippopotamus, also called the hippo, common hippopotamus or river hippopotamus, is a large, mostly herbivorous, semiaquatic mammal and ungulate native to sub-Saharan Africa. It is one of only two extant species in the family Hippopotamidae, the other being the pygmy hippopotamus.

 

Hippos are aggressive and are considered very dangerous. They have large teeth and tusks that they use for fighting off threats, including humans. Sometimes, their young fall victim to adult hippos’ tempers. During a fight between two adults, a young hippo caught in the middle can be seriously hurt or even crushed.

Twitter have reacted to the beast on the lose.

Take a look at some of the tweets below: 

