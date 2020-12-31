A look back at the year through Sunday World’s pages

Johannesburg -The year 2020 will forever be remembered for the Covid-19 pandemic and all the struggles that came with it.

January:

Former Backstage actor Sibusiso Radebe dies, 37

2020 defiantly got off to a bad start, as news broke in January of the death of former Backstage actor Sibusiso Radebe who passed away aged 37.

SABC New Year Eve Song Of the Year Interdicted

The SABC was interdicted from announcing the much awaited 2019 New Year Eve Song of the Year by the event organiser Michael Owen Production.

Khama’s baby mama drama

Kaizer Chiefs soccer star Khama Billiat had his 23-year-old baby mama wailing, kicking and screaming for his attention after she tried to ambush him into taking the responsibility for his alleged son.

February:

‘Somhale’ ties the knot in style

The heavens opened with showers of blessings as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung walked down the aisle.

Trouble in paradise for Zuma, wife

Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly barred one of his wives, Thobeka Madiba, from his Nkandla compound after accusing her of taking his sim cards without his permission.

BougaLuv swims in a sea of debt

Legendary kwaito star and Awuna mali hitmaker Kabelo Mabalane seemed to be running out of cash.

March:

Lebo Sekgobela in unholy dispute over sponsorship

Gospel superstar Lebo Sekgobela and her husband Lucky have been served with a letter of demand to pay R 750 000 for allegedly breaching their contract with publicity company Rashiky Media for her tour.

Eat your hearts out gents, Lerato is off the market

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago is finally o f the bachelorette market.

Lady Zamar opens rape case

House music sensation Lady Zamar has opened a case of rape against her ex-boyfriend and fellow musician Sjava.

April:

Hawks bar Bushiri from donating food parcels

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was prevented by the Hawks from do­nating food parcels and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the poor in Mpumalanga

SABC probes Metro FM presenter Somizi Mhlongo’s ‘Bad Joke’

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo faced an internal investigation from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) over his ‘bad joke’ about the extension of the lockdown.

My last moment with V Mash – Candy

“Samma ke thotse show ko Moja Love. Kekgopela o mpostele”. “(My sister I got a new show on Moja Love television channel can you post about it on social media).” These are some of the last words Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego told Tsha Mandebele hitmaker, Candy, in their last telephone conversation on March 10, this year. Mashego was found dead in her Mamelodi home in Tshwane, Gauteng on Monday morning.

May:

‘Ask Mzansi to pray for Menzi’

Legendary actor Menzi Ngubane was fighting for his life at Charlote Maxeke Hospital in Joburg.

Wuhan repatriation hero Ntshane dies of cancer

The family of Tebatso Ntshane, the SAA crew member, who was on the mission to repatriate over 100 South Africans in Wuhan amid the outbreak of COVID-19 said they were saddened by her sudden death.

Lerato Kganyago and hubby part ways

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago ‘s two months marriage to her husband Thami Ndala is over.

June:

Mlamli Mangcala latest actor to blast Ferguson Films

The Queen’s Mlamli Mangcala, who plays the character of Captain Sthembiso Radebe, accused the couple, Connie and Shona Ferguson, of being masters of deception.

Rachel Kunutu leaves Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla announced she is leaving the popular SABC1 series.

Did you have to go that low, Somgaga?

So Somgaga has challenged unknown designers to sponsor him with outfits to wear on the new season of Idols SA. Wena!

July:

Actress Candy Moloi has died

South African actress Candy Moloi has passed away.

Skeem Saam cameo actor out on bail for dealing with illicit cigarettes

Skeem Saam and radio drama actor Mabu Sewetsi and his co-accused appeared at the Polokwane magistrates’ court on Thursday 9 July for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes.

Stop The River of clowns

The make-up artist on The River should be fired with immediate effect.

August:

Leleti took a severe beating after cheating with Ngema

Revered playwright Mbongeni Ngema’s ex-wife, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, says she klapped Sarafina protagonist Leleti Khumalo almost to a pulp after discovering that she was involved in an adulterous aff air with her husband.

Master KG confirms break up with Makhadzi

Internationally acclaimed SA artist Master KG has confirmed that he and fellow singer Makhadzi have parted ways.

Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena has died

Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena has died at the age of 51, his employers Power FM confirmed today. Mabena was a renowned television and radio host. Power FM said in a statement that Mabena succumbed to a heart condition.

September:

Bank guns for Mbau’s bling cars

Standard Bank has led court papers to force popular television and radio icon Khanyi Mbau to surrender her two luxury vehicles after she allegedly defaulted on her instalments.

Somizi hit by karma

Wena Somizi, Shwa told you the wheel will turn. Thought it takes a while for karma to play out, but your fate came quick.

Black Coffee ‘made me lose out on gigs’

Isibaya actress Mbali Mlotshwa claims she lost out on many TV gigs because her husband DJ Black Coffee did not approve of her shooting romantic scenes with her male colleagues.

October:

Sodi’s ‘generosity’ also extended to celebrities

Retired footballer Jimmy Tau and a well-known businessman have also benefitted from controversial businessman and ANC el patron Edwin Sodi’s largesse.

Zoe collapses on set over Rapulana

The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane said she was fired by the producers days after she collapsed on set due to bullying by one of co-star Rapulana Seiphemo’s girlfriends at the SABC1 soapie and emotional fatigue.

Hawks arrest Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary over investment scheme

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been arrested by the Hawks over an investment scheme called Rising Estate.

November:

Diabetes lands Sophie Ndaba- Lichaba in top hospital

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba was admitted to Morningside Clinic after falling sick at her Joburg house.

Somizi and Mohale’s marriage on the rocks as the latter vacates their home

Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, 26, has allegedly vacated his matrimonial home in Dainfern, northern Joburg.

SABC suspends Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast host Phiwe Nozewu after EFF demands

The SABC has announced that it has suspended Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host Phiwe Nozewu following the EFF’s complaint against him for his comments about the assault of EFF members in Cape Town.

December:

Mshoza’s hubby gets a ‘hot klap from sister’

A war has erupted between Mshoza’s sisters and her estranged hubby, Prince Mzwandile Dlamini, over the kwaito star’s royalties.

Full Circle: Andizi! My body is not for broke, childish men

Instead of putting money away for our youngest’s university fees, my man had bought golf equipment. This same man who used to ask me to call him “big daddy”, or ask me if he was the best I ever had, was a shadow of his former self, deflated and even thinner in two days. He even bought sneakers, five pairs, because they were on sale, and he insisted his feet would not grow and he could wear them next year.

Bushiri’s offshore assets worth millions targeted

An investment company has obtained an urgent court order to freeze assets, including properties in England and Dubai and a luxury car worth over R20-million belonging to fugitive prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

