Abusing women is not our heritage – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Heritage Day speech to once again condemn women and children abuse.

The president said as long as women were being harassed, abused, beaten, raped and murdered, South Africa could not say it was a civilised society.

Abusing women was not a tradition nor a custom of the people of South Africa, he said.

“It (abusing women and children) is not, and will never be our heritage. Throughout the history of this continent, women have built and shaped our societies. They have ruled kingdoms. They have been highly respected and valued,” he said.

“We must put an end to this terrible shame that is tainting the image of our country,” he added.

Ramaphosa, who has characterised women and children abuse as a pandemic, said when you oppressed a woman, you oppressed a nation.

He said this heritage month was dedicated to world renown and award-winning painter Dr Esther Mahlangu, whose Ndebele designs were in display in more than a dozen countries around the world and Mama Madosini Latozi, who is regarded as the greatest living musician who can play the indigenous bow instruments.

This month was also dedicated to Mama Ouma Katrina Esau, who is a champion of the culture of the San people and is one of the two last remaining speakers of the N|uu language.

Ramaphosa also said the country was looking at the contribution of traditional medicine in helping to fight COVID-19, in as much as it was part of the global search for diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccine for the virus.

Author



George Matlala