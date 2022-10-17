ActionSA’s Abel Tau on forced leave after attempted rape claims

ActionSA provincial secretary in Gauteng Abel Tau has been instructed to take a forced leave after attempted rape allegations were levelled against him, the coalition in Tshwane said on Monday.

ActionSA said it only became aware on Sunday that a criminal case has been opened against Tau, who is also a member of the mayoral committee (MMC).

“The coalition management committee met this morning, October 17 2022, and resolved

that the speaker of council, Dr Murunwa Makwarela [from COPE], will launch an investigation into Tau’s actions involving the wife of a municipal employee in terms of the

councillors’ code of conduct.

“The chief whip of council, Christo van der Heever [from DA], will also immediately process an application brought by ActionSA to put councillor Tau on forced leave.

“As a coalition, we trust that the police will give this case the attention it deserves and that

justice will take its course for a fair and just outcome for those involved,” said the coalition in a statement.

Sunday World reported at the weekend that Tau, currently the MMC for human settlements, is accused of having tried to sleep with his friend’s wife.

It is alleged that Tau’s associate, who is also his childhood and family friend, is said to have dozed off after a heavy drinking session. Tau is then alleged to have called his friend’s wife to come and fetch her husband, as he was too drunk to drive. When the wife arrived, she found him “out of it”. It is at this stage that Tau is said to have made sexual advances on the wife, which she rebuffed. He allegedly then tried to force himself on her, but she successfully fended him off. A case of attempted rape has been opened and the prosecutor’s office is attending to the docket. Read more here: Attempt rape scandal rocks ActionSA Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

