Activist found brutally killed: Durban townships dangerous place for LGBTQIA+ community

Johannesburg – A team comprising social workers and psychologists has been dispatched to KwaMakhutha, south of Durban to offer counselling support to the Bhengu family following the brutal slaying of Anele Bhengu in what is widely believed was a homophobic motivated murder.

The 22-year-old lifeless body was found dumped in a veld by locals.

She was allegedly repeatedly raped before her throat was slit and her stomach cut open.

Anele was known to be openly lesbian and was also actively involved in a local LGBTQIA+ community.

Relaying the last few hours that they saw the deceased alive, family spokesperson, Masimbonge Mfeka said Anele was requested by her friend to accompany her.

“We didn’t suspect that something was amiss because they always hang out together. We got worried when hours went by and her cellphone was constantly on voicemail. Our fears turned into horror when her body was discovered the following day,” said Mfeka.

The murder of Anele has increased the atmosphere of fear and anxiety among in LGBTQIA+ community in KwaZulu-Natal following the spiraling of incidents where those who openly declare their sexual orientation are often targeted and brutally murdered.

Mhlabunzima Memela, spokesperson for the provincial department of Social Development said Durban and the surrounding townships were increasingly becoming ‘no go areas for the gay community.

“This incident is shocking beyond measure and more concerning is the lower arrest rate of perpetrators. We find many repeating cases of this nature in KZN especially in Durban and surrounding areas. This tells us that there is something wrong with us as a nation that we find it difficult to accept other people’s sexual orientation. To this end, the department is running various campaigns with other civic organizations to arrest this scourge,” explained Memela.

Anele’s body was found in a pool of blood, she had been left for dead.

Two months ago, in Durban’s Ntuzuma township, another gay activist Sphamandla Khoza was stabbed multiple times to death and his throat also slit. He was subsequently dumped in a ditch.

