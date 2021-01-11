Actress Lindiwe Thembekani has died

Johannesburg – Multi-award winning actress Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu passed away in her home this morning.

“It is with heavy hearts and unimaginable sadness that we bring you the news of Lindiwe Thembeka Ndlovu passing in her home this morning 11th January. Her bright, large burning light has gone out and we are devastated to bring you this sad news. To us Lindiwe was family but to many she was so much more,” a statement from Ndlovu’s family read.

The family statement went on to read, “An unsung incredible actress who will leave a huge space in the creative world of acting. Her incredible passion, deep respect for her craft and unrivalled commitment to her career evident in every project she took on. Her career has been long and fall of industry accolades and performances.”

“By far her greatest achievement was receiving her SAFTA Award, which was presented to her by the incredible American actor Samuel L Jackson, which she received for Best Actress in a Feature film. Lindiwe’s love for the stage is reflected in the many productions she gave her heart and soul to. A large number of them being performed at the Market Theatre, to which she had strong tics with her entire career, even spending her younger days completing two years of studies there.”

“From a TV and film production aspect, there are too many of her roles to mention, each of them giving herself into the character and process heart and soul. What we will remember most is her love and unwavering dedication to her friends and family. She had a larger than life presence that was undeniably in factious to those who loved her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends of which she had many. Lindiwe was part of the fabric of Gaenor Artist Management and things will just not be the same without her,” the family statement concluded.

Tributes poured in on social media for the star:

Ulale ngoxolo… I was so fascinated by her character and characterisation on IFALAKHE. WHAT A TALENT 🙌🏽🙌🏽#RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/5pqjfz14JD — Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo (@ZolaZeelovin) January 11, 2021

Eish… what a bad way to start 2021 #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/G7Ku6GJo67 — Best Selling Author (@MeshackBevhula) January 11, 2021

Appreciation tweet for her let's show her some love rest in peace #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/SRY29NrM9c — Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) January 11, 2021

#RIPLindiweNdlovu She killed it on Lockdown and Uzalo.She was definitely one of the best.May her soul rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/WpJSD35M9R — Danica Khumalo (@KhumaloDanica) January 11, 2021

This truly, truly breaks my heart. I don't even know what to say. May she rest peacefully. #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/M8j4CQaqVo — Wenzie (@__wenzie) January 11, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to her family n friends #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/B2zE9YNYwZ — Bra J 🇿🇦ℹ (@Bra_J_) January 11, 2021

