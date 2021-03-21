Actress, singer and chef ditch day jobs to walk fashion runway

Johannesburg – Singer Busiswa Gqulu, actress Celeste Ntuli and chef Mogau Seshoene (Lazy Makoti) have ditched their day jobs to walk on the ramp as models for the new bridal clothing line Plus Fab Bridal.

Plus-Fab was founded by businesswoman and creative Ouma Tema 10 years ago to cater to women with a fuller and curvaceous figure.

“As a plus-size woman, I struggled all my life to find clothes that looked good on me and that suited my body type. I was either always squashing myself in uncomfortable dresses or wearing clothing that was not necessarily fashionable or trendy.”

In 2011, Ouma started her clothing line for women who struggled with the same issue. On 21 March 2021, she celebrates 10 years of existence and launches Plus-Fab Bridal.

“For a decade now, women have trusted us to take them to weddings as a guest. Now we can finally take them to the altar,” Ouma says.

“We created wedding dresses that not only fit but accentuate and celebrate your curves. We want nothing more than to assist in making you feel comfortable and have the magical bridal experience you deserve.”

Actress and comedian Celeste Ntuli says, “it’s about time plus size women are represented in the fashion industry.”

“Just because we are plus size, does not mean we cannot be fashionable or look good. Everyone knows that a good outfit can do a lot for your self-esteem.”

Singer Busiswa, a proud African woman has helped many women overcome their insecurities through her music. “Every bride should feel special on their wedding day; big, small, tall or short, a wedding is about,” she says.

“In my music, I’ve always preached independent, strong women who accept their uniqueness,” she adds.

Food author and cook, says it’s an honour to work with a brand that represents body positivity.

“The garments are sensual, classy, and truly celebrate our unique body types. Ouma has outdone herself and we hope she lasts another 10 years to come.”

Plus, Fab Bridal dresses are available in traditional and white wedding styles.

The garments are available for sale and hire on the Plus Fab website.

Author



Theo Nyhaba