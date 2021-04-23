AKA breaks silence for first time after losing Anele

Johannesburg – Mega star AKA has broken his silence over the loss of his fiancee Anele, who died in Cape Town two weeks ago.

She was 22.

In an issued statement, the first words from Kiernan Forbes, since the tragic death of his fiancé, he expresses how deeply it has affected him.

“I have lost the love of my life… and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I’m heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together,” he said.

The Fella In Versace hitmaker said Anele’s loss had taken a huge toll on his psychological and emotional well-being, as he is still trying to make sense of it.

“The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me, emotionally and psychologically”.

Last Friday, at Anele’s funeral, Aka sat through what many on social media viewed as an intimidating statement from Moses Tembe’s friend and police Minister, Bheki Cele, who was a surprise speaker.

“Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable – which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity,” said the father of one.

However, he said he was grateful for the unwavering support he got from those closest to him, the public and his fans.

“I wish to convey my gratitude to all the people who have supported me during this difficult time in my life, my mom Lynn and dad Tony, Bab’ Moses and Ndabezitha, my brother Steffan, my family (both Forbes and Tembe), my heartfelt gratitude to you all. To my business associates, political leaders, industry peers and elders, friends and my neighbours, thank you for rallying around me. Last but not least, to my incredibly loyal fans, the MEGACY, your collective love and support has brought me much comfort.”

With many of his fans and followers on social media having expressed missing him on their feed, it seems that the rapper who is known for his no-holds-barred views on social and current affairs topics, will have to wait a bit longer as he concluded his statement by saying:

“As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms. Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers.”

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba