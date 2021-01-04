E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

All sport suspended in Zimbabwe

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – The Sports and Recreation commission of Zimbabwe have announced that all sporting activities in the country has been suspended until the end of January 2021 to help stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The commission said in a statement, “In light of the additional lockdown measures announced by the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe – General Dr Chiwenga, who is also responsible for the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Sports and Recreation Commission in consultation with the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Dr K.L Coventry, has with immediate effect suspended all sporting activity in Zimbabwe, subject to review on the 31st of January, 2021.”

The commission further said that any exceptions will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis subject to the receipt of a new application from the sports discipline concerned.


“Violations of this directive will be prosecuted,” the commission concluded.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

LISTEN: Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele speaks ahead of crucial Agosto clash

Johannesburg - Amakhosi will start off the new year in a Caf Champions League‚ second leg clash against Primeiro de Agosto at the Estádio...
Read more
Breaking News

New dawn for SA trade with Africa

Johannesburg - The 1st of January 2021 marked the start of South African firms trading under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and with...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.