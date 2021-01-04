All sport suspended in Zimbabwe

Johannesburg – The Sports and Recreation commission of Zimbabwe have announced that all sporting activities in the country has been suspended until the end of January 2021 to help stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The commission said in a statement, “In light of the additional lockdown measures announced by the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe – General Dr Chiwenga, who is also responsible for the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Sports and Recreation Commission in consultation with the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Dr K.L Coventry, has with immediate effect suspended all sporting activity in Zimbabwe, subject to review on the 31st of January, 2021.”

The commission further said that any exceptions will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis subject to the receipt of a new application from the sports discipline concerned.

“Violations of this directive will be prosecuted,” the commission concluded.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman