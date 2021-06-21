AmaZulu faction wants protection for their pick Prince Simakade

Johannesburg – As royal siblings are battling it out in court over the rightful heir to be accorded the status of AmaZulu monarch, another faction now wants their preferred candidate for the kingship to be offered protection, alleging that his life is under threat.

The faction wants the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu, Prince Simakade, who was born out of wedlock, to succeed his father.

Prince Simakade made a surprising U-turn last week when he released a clip which went viral – denouncing the earlier version by AmaZulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi that he would not be challenging for the throne.

He accused Buthelezi of distorting the contents of his letter and subsequently went on record, saying that if his name is called by senior royals, he will immediately assume the position of king.

Sunday World reported previously that Prince Simakade was one of the names likely to be considered for the contentious throne.

A senior member of the AmaZulu royal house, who is part of a faction secretly lobbying for Prince Simakade, said since it was public knowledge that they want the prince to succeed his father, he must therefore be offered protection.

“We have written to the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, honourable Sihle Zikalala and made the request officially that Prince Simakade as a king-in-waiting must be offered protection as a matt er of urgency,” said the royal sibling, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The current atmosphere and the heightened tensions also warrant that he be protected.”

Though another faction has accepted MisuZulu kaZwelithini as the duly appointed king of AmaZulu, the court case opposing his appointment has hindered his coronation.

MisuZulu is the first son of the late king Zwelithini from his late third wife Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace. On Friday, Buthelezi revealed during a media briefing that the bad blood between the royal siblings had created chaos for the AmaZulu throne.

The briefing was aimed at announcing the end of the three-month mourning period for the late King Zwelithini and what will happen moving forward.

“We can’t run away from the fact that there is an elephant in the room. Currently, there are people who have taken matters to court opposing the coronation of a king,” said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi added that the king-designate had excused himself from the briefing because he was not feeling well.

He was quick to point out that his condition was not critical, saying he was suffering from mild flu.

Asked whether the office of the | premier had received the letter requesting protection for Prince Simakade, Lennox Mabaso, provincial cabinet spokesperson, told Sunday World: “The provincial government respects the royal house and we would not discuss their issues publicly.”

Zulu throne vacant, say dissidents

The royal faction yesterday poured water on the claim that Prince MisuZulu kaZwelithini was the reigning king of AmaZulu nation, saying the seat of the monarch is vacant.

The faction, which has been dubbed the royal dissidents, held a parallel media briefing in which they said that in the next few days the royal council comprising senior members of the royal family would deliberate on who would succeed the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.

“My brother has many children and out of them anyone can be king. “We have an appointing structure in the royal family, which will carry this responsibility of appointing the next king. We have been waiting for the mourning period to be fully observed before a king can be announced.

“All the rituals such as ihlambo (cleansing) and the inqina (hunting ritual) have been completed,” said princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, the sister of the late king. While AmaZulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the briefing was not sanctioned by him as the head of royal affairs, the royal siblings were adamant that he had no role to play in the appointment. The briefing, held at the Kwakhethomthandayo royal palace, was attended by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who is Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Thembi, Princess Nombuso, Prince Nhlanganiso and the widows of the late king.

Sunday World understands that the rituals were done in the absence of MisuZulu. According to royal traditional protocols, as the king-in-waiting, he should have presided over the rituals.

