AmaZulu FC and PSL pay tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini

Johannesburg – AmaZulu Football Club has said that the President of the football club, Sandile Zungu is deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu (72), King of the Zulu nation.

“On this sad occasion, Zungu would like to express his deepest and most heartfelt condolences – as well as on behalf of the entire family of AmaZulu FC – to all members of the Zulu Royal Family, the Zulu nation, the government and the people of South Africa,” the club said in a statement.

:Most recently, His Majesty gave blessings to the acquisition of AmaZulu FC by the Zungu family, which blessings were deeply appreciated. Amongst others, we attribute the change of fortunes in AmaZulu and the current run of form to His Majesty’s blessings. King Zwelithini made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu Kingdom with a reign spanning over five decades. During his reign, the King revived several Zulu cultural practices mainly aimed at promoting moral regeneration and addressing social issues such as gender-based violence and the spread of HIV and Aids,” the club statement read.

“His Majesty was a remarkable King, who played an important role in the promotion of peace, reconciliation and stability in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. King Zwelithini’s wise leadership and graciousness will be remembered forever. He will be sorely missed.”

Have you read: Condolences for King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu

Meanwhile, The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said it is mourning the loss of lsilo Samabandla, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

“The League conveys heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the Zulu nation and South Africans at large. The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s Nedbank Cup, DStv Premiership, GladAfrica Championship fixtures.”

☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Zwelithini family. Rest In Peace. ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/y5b2xWjaY6 — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) March 12, 2021

Also read: King Goodwill Zwelithini has died

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD