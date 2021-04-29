AmaZulu regent Mantfombi Dlamini has passed away

Johannesburg – A dark cloud has again descended on the AmaZulu royal family with the unexpected passing of Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini of Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace and the senior wife of the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.

Queen Matfombi, 65, died in hospital on Thursday night.

Announcing the news, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu monarch said the queen’s passing had taken the royal family by surprise and left them shattered.

“On behalf of the royal family, I wish to assure the nation that while we are all rightly grief -stricken, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation. Further announcements on her majesty’s funeral and the necessary arrangements will be made in due course,” said Prince Buthelezi on Thursday night.

Although the course of her death has not been disclosed, it is understood that the queen had been ill for some time and her condition deteriorated last week leading to her hospitalisation. Upon her death, she had been legally tasked with the responsibly of appointing the next heir to the AmaZulu throne.

Queen Mantfombi is the daughter of revered Swati monarch king Sobhuza II and sister to current king Mswati III. Her passing follows hot on the heels of King Zwelithini who passed on last month. She dies at a time where there has been bickering and bad blood in the royal family over who should be appointed the king with various names being touted as possible successors.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha