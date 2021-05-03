AmaZulu queen’s death leaves race for throne in chaos

Johannesburg – The succession plan for the highly contested AmaZulu throne has been thrown into disarray following the sudden passing of Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, with fears now rife that the vacuum will further divide the royal bloodline into uncontainable factions.

Queen Mantfombi, of the Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace and senior wife to the late AmaZulu King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu died on Thursday night.

Although the cause of her death has not been disclosed, it is understood that the queen had been ill for some time and that her condition deteriorated last week leading to her hospitalisation.

Before her demise, she had been legally tasked by the late king with the responsibly of leading the process of appointing the next heir to the AmaZulu throne.

Sunday World has established through royal insiders that Prince MisuZulu, the fallen queen’s eldest son and one of the candidates tipped for kingship, is batt ling to come to terms with his mother’s passing.

“This is too much for him to endure, just last month he lost his father and in a few weeks his mother. This is too much for any human being to bear. Apart from that, the prince was too close to his mother and confided in her, regarding his mother as a pillar of strength. Besides, it is open secret that the late queen was often alienated by some members of the royal family. So, the prince feels he’s out in the cold,” said the insider, who didn’t want to be named for fear of reprisal.

A week before the passing of the queen regent, AmaZulu nation traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi reprimanded the emergence of factions within the royal family, who had apparently organised parallel meetings without the blessings of the queen regent. In one of the meetings, King Zwelithini’s brother Mbonisi Zulu was appointed as advisor to the regent and the monarch in waiting.

The move was, however, nullified. It has also emerged that the animosity between certain factions existed even before the passing of King Zwelithini. At the heart of the furore was the belief that Queen Mantfombi was the favourite of the late king. At some stage, it was reported that the queen had been poisoned and had since never been well.

Dr Gugu Mazibuko, University of KwaZulu-Natal academic who specialises in heritage and culture, said the passing of a regent was a first for the AmaZulu nation .

“Each and every monarch is different, so there is no guide or manual that explains what happens in a situation like this. We must now rely on the royal family through the traditional prime minister, who will give the nation guidance as to what process will unfold.”

Although several names have been thrown into the hat as possible successors, one of queen Mantfombi’s eldest son was expected to take over the throne because she was of royal blood and the daughter of the late eSwatini monarch King Sobhuza II and sister to current King Mswati III.

Retired Zulu history and culture professor Jabulani Maphalala said it was likely that the mourning period would be shortened.

“I do not foresee the appointment of another regent as this will cause confusion. So, what we might see is the shortening of the mourning period, paving the way for the crowning of the successor.”

Sandile Motha