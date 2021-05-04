ANC draws line in the sand over ‘step-aside’ matter

Johannesburg – The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has thrown down the gauntlet to members of the party who have been charged with criminal offences.

The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule is one of the high profile leaders who might be suspended should he not willing step aside from the crucial position.

Magashule was last year arrested in connection with the Free State R255 million Asbestos audit project, which happened at the time he was premier in that province.

He faces more than 20 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

In a statement following it’s weekly meetings, the NWC reaffirmed the decision taken last month by the national executive committee (NEC) that members who have been criminally charged should voluntarily step aside in 30 days or face suspension.

“Those who have been charged with corruption and other serious crimes and have not stepped aside should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the of the ANC constitution,” the statement reads in part.

The ANC’s rule 25.70 reads as follows:

“Where a public representative, office-bearer or member has been indicted to appear in a court of law on any charge, the Secretary General or Provincial Secretary, acting on the authority of the NEC, the NWC, the PEC or the PWC, if satisfied that the temporary suspension of such public representative, office-bearer or member would be in the best interest of the organisation, may suspend such public representative, elected office-bearer or member and impose terms and conditions to regulate their participation and conduct during the suspension”.

Other ANC members who will be suspended unless they fall on their swords include former eThekwini mayor Zandlie Gumede and NEC member and erstwhile minister of state security Bongani Bongo.

Provinces have also identified and supplied a lost of members who must also step aside or be suspended.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo