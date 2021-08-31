ANC heavyweight Kebby Maphatsoe has died

Johannesburg – Kebby Maphatsoe, the president of the disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) has died of undisclosed illness at a hospital on Tuesday.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party will issue a statement on the matter.

“We will issue a statement once we have met with the family,” he said.

This is a developing story.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji