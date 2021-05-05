ANC mutes secretary general Ace Magashule

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended it’s controversial secretary general Ace Magashule after he refused to step aside after the 30 days his party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had demanded of member charged with serious crimes.

In a letter penned by Magashule’s deputy, Jessie Duarte, the ANC told Magashule that he cannot speak on behalf of the party until his criminal case has been finalised.

“On 3 May 2021, the NWC (National Working Committee), acting in terms of rule 25.70 read with rule 13.8 instructed that letters be written to all affected members, including yourself to inform them that it has decided that their temporary suspension would be in the best interest of the organisation,” Duarte’s letter reads in part.

“Accordingly, on the authority of the NWC, you’re hereby temporarily suspended with effect from 3 May until the final outcome of your court proceedings.”

Magashule was last year arrested in connection with the Free State R255 million Asbestos audit project, which happened at the time he was premier in that province.

He faces more than 20 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

In a statement following it’s weekly meetings on Tuesday, the NWC reaffirmed the decision taken last month by the NEC that members who have been criminally charged should voluntarily step aside in 30 days or face suspension.

“Those who have been charged with corruption and other serious crimes and have not stepped aside should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the of the ANC constitution,” the statement reads in part.

The ANC’s rule 25.70 reads as follows:

“Where a public representative, office-bearer or member has been indicted to appear in a court of law on any charge, the Secretary General or Provincial Secretary, acting on the authority of the NEC, the NWC, the PEC or the PWC, if satisfied that the temporary suspension of such public representative, office-bearer or member would be in the best interest of the Organisation, may suspend such public representative, elected office-bearer or member and impose terms and conditions to regulate their participation and conduct during the suspension”.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala