ANC’s integrity committee tells Ace Magashule to step aside as secretary-general

Johannesburg – Controversial ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been told by the party’s integrity committee (IC) to immediately step aside from the role after pending the outcome of his corruption case.

Magashule met with the commission on Saturday.

Magashule, who oversees that day to day operations of the ruling party appeared the Magistrate Court in the central city of Bloemfontein last month.

The court granted Magashule bail of R200,000.

The IC’s report, penned by its chairperson George Mashamba urged Magashule to step aside, alternatively for the ANC to suspend him.

“The IC understands that a united ANC is crucial for us to deliver on our promises. But unity can only be built around a common vision and purpose as understood when we talk of Unity in Action. Unity is not about keeping individuals happy in order to avoid division in our ranks. It is not about allowing the organisation to be blackmailed around the slogan of unity. Whilst unity is paramount it must not be at the expense of the implementation of resolutions and decisions,” the report reads.

The commission also took a swipe at the indecisiveness of the ANC’s national executive committee – the highest structure between conferences.

“The NEC seems to be doubting the soundness and correctness of its own conference resolutions including its own decisions especially those that deal with corruption. The IC is worried that the Officials and the NEC are increasingly making use of legal opinions to avoid implementing resolutions that are essentially ethical and political and that it has continuously promised South Africa it would implement.”

The decision by the IC sets the scene for what is expected to be a highly charged NEC meeting in the new year.

