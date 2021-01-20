Another Bapedi kingdom leader, Paramount Chief Billy Mampuru has passed away

Johannesburg – Paramount Chief Billy Mampuru’s death comes two days after the burial of the Bapedi King Victor Thulare, who is believed to have also died of COVID-19 complications.

Mampuru was attached to the Sekhukhune Royal Family and was the leader of the Mamone Traditional council.

The family has confirmed the details through a notice of death issued this afternoon.

“Kgoshikgolo Mampuru (Bauba a Ngwako) of Bapedi ba Mamone traditional leadership is no more. A moya wa Bauba o robale ka Kitso (rest in peace) ,” reads the notice.

Billy was the great grandson of Kgoshikgolo Mampuru II and Billy was known as Kgoshikgolo Billy Mampuru III.

The South African government renamed the Pretoria Central Prison after Kgoshikgolo Mampuru II on 10 April 2013 as a gesture of recognition of the heroic and unblemished contribution he made in the course of freedom.

The aptly dubbed “Kgoši Mampuru Day” is an annual commemorative event that is held to honour the memory of Kgosi Mampuru II who was hanged in public by the colonial powers on 22 November 1883.

This revered King of the Bapedi nation paid the ultimate price for his unflinching stance against colonial domination and his refusal to recognize and submit to the repressive Republican Government of the time.

