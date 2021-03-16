Another tragic blow for Ngubane family after late actor’s father passes away

Johannesburg – The family of late actor Menzi Ngubane has suffered another tragic blow with the death of his father.

The actor’s father’s death comes while the family was busy preparing for Menzi’s memorial scheduled for Thursday.

A source close to the family said Menzi’s father passed away in his home in Mnambithi where Menzi is scheduled to be buried this Saturday.

Sources close to the family tell Sunday World that Menzi’s father suddenly died and they suspect it was due to a broken heart because the two were close.

“He was broken by his son’s death…we suspect it’s heart failure “ the source added.

One source said that a famous actor and actress close to the family suggested on having a burial on the same day for the father and son.

“They were planning Menzi’s memorial for this coming Thursday but he could not bare the pain of loosing his son,” the source further told Sunday World.

“Menzi’s death really hurt him. He was the hope of the family. The news of his passing came at a time when his health was already compromised,” said the source.

Just last year, Menzi threw his father a birthday party for his 90th birthday.

Menzi Ngubane rose to prominence when he appeared on Generations, portraying the character of ruthless businessman Ngamla.

He also featured on Isibaya, where he played Judas Ngwenya, a taxi owner.

Theo Nyhaba