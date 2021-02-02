Assassins target whistleblowers at KZN TVET College

By Sandile Motha

Johannesburg – The Coastal KZN TVET College has been turned into a killing field, with workers at the institution forced to look over their shoulders, fearing for their lives.

The public institution with eight campuses across Kwa-Zulu-Natal has been a site for a spate of killings believed to be targeting whistleblowers at the college.

According to one whistleblower and staff member at the institution who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity, senior staffers in key positions were colluding with business people and politicians in looting the institution’s coffers.

“The stench of corruption runs deep and it is aided by people occupying key positions who are unduly doing business with the college. These people have strong political ties and they are receiving protection from them,” said the whistleblower.

He said there seemed to be a concerted campaign to target whistleblowers and staff members who are considered incorruptible.

The latest murder was that of Lindinkosi Mazibuko, who was the head of infrastructure development at the institution.

In November last year, Mazibuko was ambushed by gun-wielding assassins while waiting at the parking lot inside the college’s uMbumbulu campus.

The motive for the brutal slaying is not yet known, but Sunday World understands that Mazibuko was targeted for his stance on corruption relating to lucrative college tenders.

Student leader Lethukuthula Khomo attributed the illicit financial flows to weak control mechanisms in the supply chain management, saying those who had defrauded the institution must be arrested.

“Funds are mysteriously disappearing and those who are in charge are enriching themselves at the expense of poor students. As student leaders, we know that there has been a list circulating, targeting student leaders and those fighting against corruption,” said Khomo.

The killing of Mazibuko followed hard on the heels of the shooting of three students, which led to the death of Smangaliso Zulu, a student leader. The other two students sustained gun wounds.

The trio is alleged to have been among key movers in lifting the lid on the alleged swindling of funds and tender fraud.

They were subsequently targeted in what is believed to be an attempt to silence them.

The killings at Coastal TVET College have caught the attention of the portfolio committee on higher education, which recommended that a thorough investigation be conducted into the affairs of the institution.

Key issues noted by the committee included financial maladministration, looting, poor audit outcomes, low academic rate and a lack of correlation between the qualifications of members of council and their performance. Last November, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande visited the institution on a fact-finding mission and subsequently bemoaned the state of governance and the looting.

Simphiwe Mhlongo, KwaZulu- Natal Hawks spokesperson confirmed that there were investigating allegations of money laundering and corruption at the Coastal KZN TVET College, saying there were several people who had come forward with information.

“We can’t reveal them because this will jeopardise our investigation. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Durban Serious Corruption Investigation is handling the matter,” said Mhlongo.

