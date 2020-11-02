Babes and Mampintsha scores multi-million rand TV show with Showmax

Controversial celebrity couple Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have scored a major TV reality show deal reportedly worth about R3-million with streaming service company Showmax.

The news of the couple’s reality TV show, which comprises 13 episodes, comes a day after they announced their engagement live on Gagasi FM, much to the shock of most people who have been following their on and off romantic relationship.

Sunday World can reveal that the two love birds, who are also musicians, signed a deal with Showmax two months ago and they have already started shooting some of the episodes.

According to an executive privy to the deal, the show would focus on the couple’s controversial relationship, their music careers and their wedding preparations.

These details were also confirmed by the duo’s manager, Sibusiso Ncube, who said the couple was already shooting the reality TV show.

Ncube said he could not reveal the name of the channel that scooped up the deal because he was not yet at liberty to do so.

“Yes, there’s a TV reality show coming, but I can’t comment further, unless you check with me on Monday,” he said.

Mampinthsa and Babes Wodumo were locked in a dramatic legal battle with DStv channel Moja Love over the flighting of a docu-series interview called Impilo, which was conducted on their personal lives late last year.

The love birds had to interdict the channel after Moja Love attempted to flight the interview, indicating that the interview contained compromising scenes they had not consented to, and also claiming that the format of the interview was structured

more like a reality show, something they did not sign up for.

A source close to Mampintsha and Babes’ management team said the couple had long wanted to make the news of their

lucrative deal public, but was advised by Showmax to keep it to themselves until after the lockdown.

A friend of the couple explained that the upcoming TV reality show will also address the assault charges the two had opened against each other and Mampintsha’s problematic relationship with Babes Wodumo’s father, Reverend Mbongeni Welcome Simelane.

Showmax publicist Kevin Kriedemann said he could not confirm or deny the matter at this stage.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni,



Theo Nyhaba