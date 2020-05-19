Back to school for grade 12 and grade 7 learners

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said today, that grade 7 and 12 learners will resume their academic year from the beginning of next month.

Motshekga said the President Cyril Ramaphosa led National Command Council, had given the department’s plans to salvage the academic year the thumbs up.

“The National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet have approved the reopening of schools as of June 1, 2020. Independent and public ordinary schools will open even in the metropolitan areas,” said Motshekga.

“Every school must adhere to and observe the health and safety protocols that will be put in place. We will start with grades 7 and 12 and small schools. The other grades will follow in due course.”

Motshekga added that the revised school calendar will be gazetted soon.

She assured parents and learners that measures were being taken to ensure the wellbeing of students and that the department was working with the department of human settlements, water and sanitation to ensure no schools go without water.

This 2020 academic year was thrown in disarray after the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Africa in March and the pursuant lockdown which entered is 54th day today.

Motshekga again condemned the Vandalism of schools.

“We have now One thousand five hundred and seventy-seven (1,577) schools broken into around the country. Four hundred and sixty-three (463) of the schools are in KwaZulu-Natal and 336 are in Gauteng. This is truly a disturbing trend that will set us back in our efforts of trying to get back the academic programme.”

Kabelo Khumalo