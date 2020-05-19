Breaking News

Back to school for grade 12 and grade 7 learners

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said today, that grade 7 and 12 learners will resume their academic year from the beginning of next month.

Motshekga said the President Cyril Ramaphosa led National Command Council, had given the department’s plans to salvage the academic year the thumbs up.

“The National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet have approved the reopening of schools as of June 1, 2020. Independent and public ordinary schools will open even in the metropolitan areas,” said Motshekga.

“Every school must adhere to and observe the health and safety protocols that will be put in place.  We will start with grades 7 and 12 and small schools. The other grades will follow in due course.”

Motshekga added that the revised school calendar will be gazetted soon.

She assured parents and learners that measures were being taken to ensure the wellbeing of students and that the department was working with the department of human settlements, water and sanitation to ensure no schools go without water.

This 2020 academic year was thrown in disarray after the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Africa in March and the pursuant lockdown which entered is 54th day today.

Motshekga again condemned the Vandalism of schools.

“We have now One thousand five hundred and seventy-seven (1,577) schools broken into around the country. Four hundred and sixty-three (463) of the schools are in KwaZulu-Natal and 336 are in Gauteng. This is truly a disturbing trend that will set us back in our efforts of trying to get back the academic programme.”

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s bodyguard dies of alleged poisoning

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s bodyguard and Head of Security has died of alleged food poisoning. Jeremiah Ogechi, was allegedly found dead by his wife at his home...
Read more
Covid-19

Illicit trade of alcohol bigger than ever

Banning of alcohol sales during lockdown was initially intended to help protect communities but the reality is, the illicit trade of alcohol is bigger...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.