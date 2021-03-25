Bafana Bafana to go for victory against Ghana

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana take on the Black Stars at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening (25 March 2021) aware that a win will take them on the brink of Cameroon AFCON 2022 qualification. The match kicks-off at 18h00 and will be live on SABC 3.

Whatever happens on Thursday, the Group C qualifiers will be determined on the very last day of the Group matches after Sudan beat Sao Tome 2-0 away on Wednesday afternoon.

With that win, they join Ghana and South Africa on 9 points, meaning eventual winners of the group will be decided on Sunday when Bafana Bafana visit Sudan while Ghana welcome winless Sao Tome at home.

Coach Molefi Ntseki and his technical team took Bafana Bafana through their paces at the Soccer City on Wednesday and the boys looked in high spirits.

Ntseki has all week emphasised the need for Bafana Bafana to take matters in their own hands and victory on Thursday will set the qualification process firmly in favour of South Africa going into the last game.

With Brighton and Hove Albion mercurial striker, Percy Tau looking hungry as ever in the last two training sessions, football fans might be in for a treat as both teams are known for their attacking football.

The two sides though have been hampered by the Covid-19 global travel restrictions that has seen both sides’ top players from Europe missing out the last two crucial encounters.

Bafana Bafana will be without influential midfielders Bongani Zungu, Dean Furman, Thulani Serero and Abu Dhabi based Thulani Serero.

Still Bafana Bafana are not short of firepower and Ntseki has insisted those called up are capable of delivering the goods especially at home.

“The players know what is at stake and what needs to be done. We need to qualify for AFCON and that is the bottomline,’’ insisted Ntseki the whole week.

Bafana Bafana will leave for Sudan soon after the match and will return home on Monday.

