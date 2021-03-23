Bafana must ‘not embarrass’ SA Safa boss says

Johannesburg – With Patrice Motsepe having ascended to the CAF presidency last week, Safa boss Danny Jordaan says that Bafana Bafana cannot embarrass the country and the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss by not qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana players will report for camp this aft ernoon to prepare for their back-to-back matches, starting against the Black Stars of Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Thursday before rounding up the qualifying fi xture against Sudan in Khartoum three days later.

The South Africans need a single point from the two remaining matches to qualify for the next Afcon.

“Motsepe silenced all the critics and his immediate task is to fi x the revenue streams of CAF and also the TV broadcast challenges that the African continent is facing,” said Jordaan.

“From our side, we must have a winning Bafana and represent our nation well at the Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

“It is a very big year and coach Molefi Ntseki knows our expectations.

“His task is to deliver results and he has selected a team but it’s difficult because European clubs are refusing to release players because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and he may have to make adjustments.”

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena