Bank dispossess Football legend Walter Maponyane’s Beemer

Johannesburg – Football legend Walter Maponyane is on the cusp of becoming a Johnny Walker.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Maponyane, an age cheat who previously plied his trade in the football industry as Choppa Mboweni, is on the cusp of being dispossessed of his luxury set of wheels by Standard Bank for cheating it of its monthly instalment.

News that Standard Bank wanted to repossess Maponyane’s vehicle, is contained in the papers filed by the bank lawyers, Stupel & Berman INC, in the Joburg High Court in which they were seeking an order to attach it and sell it to recoup its losses.

According the papers, which are in our possession, Maponyane, who played for SA Under 20 national team between 2009 and 2010, was given a loan of R322 000 by the bank to purchase a BMW 125I AT 2015 model.

However, the quantum ballooned to over R480 000 after the bank included costs, charges and interests.

Maponyane, who played for Polokwane City when they relegated it to Glad Africa division last season, was expected to pay just over R 5 600 in monthly instalment for 71 months and just over R86 000 final instalment on February 2025.

The lawyers said although South Africa’s biggest bank complied with the obligations of the loan agreement, Maponyane breached it when he defaulted on his monthly instalment and as a result was over R44 000 in arrears.

The lawyers said they sent a default notice to the former Chippa United footie on December 18 reminding him to keep his account up to date but he turned a blind eye to it.

“Notwithstanding the default notice, the defendant has failed and or refused and or neglected to remedy his breach of the agreement,” read their affidavit.

They also said because Maponyane has breached the agreement, to want the court to grant the bank an order to force him to pay the bank over R376 000 which consists of the principal debts plus interests.

They also wanted the order to cancel the agreement and force him to surrender the vehicle to auction it off the highest bidder.

Maponyane said he asked the bank to come and take the car after retiring from football to start his own business.

“I asked them to come and take the car because I have another paid off car that I’m using, but they didn’t come. Now I’m surprised when you say they have taken the matter to court for what? ,” he asked.

Attempts to solicit comments from Stupel & Berman INC drew a blank as their telephone rang unanswered.

