Breaking News

BaPedi King Victor Thulare’s funeral to be broadcast live on Sunday

By SUNDAY WORLD
The late King Thulare Victor Thulare.

Johannesburg – The funeral service of BaPedi King Victor Thulare III will be broadcast live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels on Sunday.

Arrangements have also been made for the service to be streamed live on the government’s online platforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured His Majesty with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.


The King passed away on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, at the age of 40.

He is the son of the late King Rhyne Thulare and was officially recognised by President Ramaphosa as King of the BaPedi in 2020.

Also read: Remembering the king who cared for the people

According to government, his funeral service will take place at Maebe Tjate III, Mohlaletse Village, Bapedi Kingdom, Sekhukhune District Municipality on Sunday, 17 January 2021 from 6am.

Government wishes to advise anyone who would like to send a message of condolence to the Royal Family, BaPedi Kingdom and friends to utilise the e-condolence book available at .

People can also tune in to the following government online platforms to watch the service live:

Twitter.

Facebook.

YouTube.

“These measures are also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current COVID-19 lockdown level 3 regulations which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed 50 people,” the government said.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

