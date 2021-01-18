Beware of Ekurhuleni job scam

Johannesburg – The City of Ekurhuleni has warned the public of a social media job scam that has been falsely presented as the City’s recruitment process.

“The scammers lure the public to call them on their cell numbers where they are made to pay money in exchange for false job opportunities for drivers and cleaners among others,” the City said on Monday.

The City has reiterated that its job application process is not conducted through social media platforms or on social media messaging.

“Our positions are strictly advertised on our website: www.ekurhuleni.gov.za/vacancies where both permanent, temporal and fixed term vacancies are advertised. The City urges the public to be vigilant and not fall for these scams,” the City said.

Cases of fraud and corruption can be reported on 0800 102 201.

– SAnews.gov.za

