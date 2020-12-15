Boity Thulo celebrates birthday with ‘husband’ Rich Mnisi

Johannesburg – South Africa’s Boity Thulo shared a heart warming birthday message to SA designer, and ‘husband’ Rich Mnisi yesterday.

Thulo, who is notoriously private about her love life, posted the following message on her Instagram account, along with a series of pictures of the two.

“It’s my husband’s birthday today!! One of the kindest beings I’ve ever known. Incredibly talented. An Icon! Thoughtful. Beautiful. Loving. And I get to call him my bestie! I’m so blessed to know you! I hope today is filled with gentle reminders of just how loved you are! Thank you for being so effortlessly you which makes it even easier to fall in love with your gorgeous heart! May all your dreams come true lover! Can’t wait to celebrate you on Thursday!! @therichmnisi I love you!!”

View the images from the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Rich also posted a couple of images of himself on his Instagram as well:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi)

The two often refer to each other with emotive terms, as she referred to him as her ‘husband’ in the post.

The two best friends have been rumoured to be dating numerous times, but Mnisi is a member of the LGBTQI community.

Thulo has kept fans on their toes as she is very private about her love life, which leads to fans assuming and guessing who she is, if even, romantically involved with.

One of the rumoured lovers is said to be Maps Maponyane.

The rumours gained traction after Thulo gifted Maponyane’s mother with her recently launched perfume.

Maponyane posted a video to his social media of his mother singing praises for Thulo, to which Thulo replied, “Tell Mama I love her too! Very much! I hope she enjoys the goodies.”

Earlier last month, Thulo also wished digital innovater, Sivuyile Madikana a happy birthday as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD