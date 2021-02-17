Bok captain Siya Kolisi joins the Sharks

Johannesburg – The Sharks have confirmed the signing of Rugby World Cup winning Springbok captain, Siyamthanda Kolisi, who joins the Cell C Sharks on a multi-year deal.

“This is a historic day for The Sharks, as Kolisi joins our proud franchise as a South African national icon, having led our Springbok team to the top of the world rankings in 2019,” the coastal rugby powerhouse said in a statement.

The Sharks said in a statement, “Kolisi’s ongoing strong appetite to win trophies and better himself on the field, matched with The Sharks strategic vision and defined blueprint for success, drove Kolisi’s motivation to expand his horizons within SA rugby, and embark on this exciting new chapter in Durban.”

Commenting on his signing, The Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee said, “We are delighted to welcome Siya and his family to the Cell C Sharks. We pride ourselves on being a family unit who support and treat each other unbelievably well and a player of Siya’s pedigree is a welcomed addition to the team.

“He is a class act and undoubtedly a great ambassador for the game and is someone whom our young players will certainly draw inspiration from. We are confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban.”

Siya further added: “I bought into the vision of The Sharks immediately – the energy around the club, the management set-up, the squad and the potential for success was so strong.

“I have always had a desire to be the best, and play with the best, to reach my potential on-and-off the field, and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have, and I’m thankful to The Sharks for the opportunity. We can’t wait to see what Durban has to offer.”

