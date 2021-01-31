Buccaneers strikers steal the show in Soweto thriller

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Orlando Pirates continued their dominance over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs after claiming three important points in an exciting Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

It was the second time that Bucs nailed Amakhosi this season.

Pirates defeated Chiefs 5-0 on aggregate in the MTN8 semi-finals late last year.

Thembinkosi Lorch is fast earning himself the moniker of Mr Soweto Derby aftter he scored the Buccaneers’ opening goal in the first half.

Lorch seems intent on scoring in every derby that he plays and yesterday, he scored his fifth competitive goal against Amakhosi.

Played under dreadful wet conditions, the match lived up to its hype as both teams went at each other like warring siblings.

Chiefs were the better of the two sides in the opening stages.

They dominated and pressed the Pirates players in their own half. They created at least seven scoring opportunities, but Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama had left their scoring boots at home.

In the 19th minute, Nurkovic got two chances to score but crashed the ball against the Pirates defenders. A few minutes later, Manyama broke clear but directed his shot off the mark.

But credit must go to the Bucs defenders, who threw their bodies on the line and rescued their seemingly stranded goalkeeper Richard Ofori. On the opposite side, Pirates’ outbursts forward were spontaneous – and few and far in-between. They opted for the counterattack and they caught the Chiefs rear guard napping when Lorch slotted home against the run of play.

Chiefs came back from the half-time break more determined and surged forward in search of the equaliser.

It was by no mistake when Happy Mashiane was brought down in the 18-area and the referee Luxolo Badi pointed to the penalty spot. Nurkovic took the kick but Ofori pulled off a save and from the rebound, Siyabonga Ngezana’s shot went into the stands.

Ngezana was later taken off with 13 minutes remaining.

Daniel Cardoso is Chiefs’ reliable penalty taker and as to why he was not assigned to take the spot kick remains a mystery. With about 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Chiefs released the foot on the accelerator and allowed Bucs back into the game. Substitute Paseka Mako did a lot of damage on the left and parted for Siphesihle Ndlovu who swept the ball into the net, making it 2-0. As the clock ticked, Chiefs made it 2-1 via a glancing header from Cardoso.

