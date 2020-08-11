Bucs’ Shonga and Lorch suspended for breach of health and safety protocols

Orlando Pirates were forced to go into battle in their pivotal but also key 2019/20 PSL season reopening game against Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium last night without their two top strikers after they broke the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Forwards Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch were dropped from the team that did duty against Downs, since it came to light last Sunday, that they had breached the team’s protocols.

The players are to appear before a DC hearing.

Pirates confirmed the axing of the two players from the squad on their website yesterday, stating that Shonga and Lorch have been “excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE [bio-safety environment] bubble on [last ] Sunday following a breach of the team’s protocols”.

“All players have been educated, and are constantly reminded, of their responsibilities as public servants and role models,” said the statement.

“It is our role and duty to ensure that all members of this organisation are fully compliant and aware of the measures that are in place.

“Both players will be afforded the opportunity to return to play once the disciplinary processes have been finalised.

“Mr. Lorch and Mr. Shonga will also be required to undergo two COVID-19 tests, which both must be negative, as per the BSE protocols dictate before they resume any club activities.”

Last night’s much-awaited game was, however, a lacklustre goalless draw characterised by both sides dominating each of the halves when Sundowns looked more threatening and dominant in the first stanza and Bucs dictated terms in the second half.

Defender Ben Motshwari won the man of the match award, after returning to the side after he was knocked down by testing positive for the coronavirus in April. The club announced later that he had fully recovered.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo