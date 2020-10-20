E-edition
Hawks arrest Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary over investment scheme

By Aubrey Mothombeni

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been arrested by the Hawks over an investment scheme called Rising Estate.

According to the statement issued by the church, the couple was asked to present themselves to the Hawks offices on Monday night in Pretoria accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue relating to the investment company.

The incident comes after several people have alleged that they were robbed of their hard earned monies by Bushiri through an investment scheme, which was now refusing to release funds back to them.


“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they (Hawks) are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning a certain investment pertaining to certain company . We are told as the Prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11am appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11am appointment and arrested the Prophet’s wife alone. We are told the Prophet is on his way to the Hawks office to hand over himself. He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide to all what the law compels until all this war is done,” reads the statement shared on Bushiri’s social media platforms.

The church and it’s leader said they were not ready to discuss the matter in full length as it was still being investigated by the Hawks.

