But seriously: Masters must be missing a caddie par excellence

Johannesburg – As I write this, some of the groups had already teed off on day one of the 85th Masters tournament in Augusta today.

But when you read this, sadly some of the players will be home or on their way home after failing to make the cut.

Among those who teed off at the Masters on Thursday was South African Dylan Frittelli, who finished in the top 10 tied at No 5 with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy at last year’s tournament, which was held in November due to Covid-19 lockdowns, and 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel.

They were joined by compatriots Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who ended his Masters’ debut last year tied at 38 with Tiger Woods and four others, and Louis Oosthuizen, who is no stranger to Augusta National, having finished in second place in 2012.

Though he is not participating, Woods has made headlines this whole week. But there is someone very special whose presence in Augusta would have brought a smile to our faces.

The dark and handsome Zack Rasego. Would it not have been a special moment for Rasego to be on the side of one of the South African players? Especially the 26-year-old Bezuidenhout who is taking a second swing at the green jacket? Rasego was Bezuidenhout’s caddie when he won his first European title at the Andalucia Masters in 2019.

Bezuidenhout is the current South African Open and the Alfred Dunhill Championship winner.

The awarding-winning caddie from Rustenburg, North West, was at Oosthuizen’s side when he won the Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland on the inaugural Mandela Day in 2010. Oosthuizen aptly dedicated the win to Madiba.

Rasego carried Branden Grace’s bag when he won four tournaments in 2012. Rasego has caddied at the Masters twice – for Oosthuizen and Grace. Rasego’s career in golf stretches four decades. So, this week, Rasego must have had a lump in his throat while watching the action at Augusta.

Bezuidenhout played a solid first round, closing the first day with a score of -2. Oosthuizen, whom he had worked with for seven years, teed off on Thursday as the highest-ranked South African.

Gary Player, whom Rasego worked with at a number of majors and who was instrumental in his career as a caddie, took part in the ceremonial first tee with Jack Nicklaus joined by Lee Elder, the first black player to take part in the Masters way back in 1975. Rasego has carved a name for himself in a sport that is still expensive and inaccessible to most black players.

But one only hopes that his achievements and humble beginnings inspire young golfing talent that will not only have the access to funding, resources, support and education that a golfer needs for a fair chance at success, but that will also have the resilience and chutzpah to rise above all the challenges that await.

Hopefully one day South Africa will also be able to celebrate the participation of the first black player at the Masters.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Phumla Mkize