Calls intensifying on Diko, Masuku to resign over tender scandal

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to resign from their positions, following a R125m tender scandal.

Cosatu, in Gauteng today, called on Masuku to step aside until an investigation clears him of any wrongdoing in the awarding of contracts for supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Royal Bhaca Project, whose sole director is Amabhaca King, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.

Sunday Independent reported at the weekend that Khusela Diko is long-time buddies and a political confidant of Masuku’s wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku.

Cosatu said it was deeply concerned by the alleged irregularities in the awarding of the tender.

“These are serious allegations that need to be probed immediately and action needs to be taken if any wrongdoing is found. President Cyril Ramaphosa promised us change and told us that the period of allowing tainted individuals to hang onto their positions was over in this New Dawn era,” said Cosatu provincial chairperson, Amos Monyela.

“We are holding the president accountable and if his new dawn is to survive, MEC Bandile Masuku needs to temporarily step aside until he has been cleared of the corruption allegations surrounding his department. Talking tough against corruption is not enough when the country is sinking deeper into the abyss,” he added.

Yesterday Diko, who is a member of the ANC Gauteng’s provincial executive committee (PEC), took leave of absence to allow for a probe into the tender. She has previously said that she had stopped payment to her husband given the conflict of interest the situation presented.

The EFF said Diko’s leave of absence was not enough.

“Khusela Diko’s leave of absence is the last-ditch attempt at saving her integrity and integrity of a presidency that is known to cover up corruption when it involves those it regards as part of their faction,” the party said in a statement.

“A leave of absence is not enough. Khusela Diko must resign as the spokesperson in the presidency in South Africa. It is the only way that the nation can be reassured that Ramaphosa’s regime is one that is not committed to corruption and the integrity of the office she currently represents can be protected,” the party added.

Author



George Matlala